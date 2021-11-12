CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:45 PM

Balanced Fund 17097.86 + .39 – .17 + 13.16

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2458.66 – .05 – .82 – .39

Emerging Markets 453.92 + .41 + 1.41 + 3.14

Equity Income Fund 17496.85 + .28 + .10 + 22.20

GNMA 779.36 – .01 – .49 – 1.11

General Municipal Debt 1530.71 – .03 + .26 + 2.39

Gold Fund 399.29 + .25 + 6.68 – 2.52

High Current Yield 2596.38 – .12 – .25 + 5.44

High Yield Municipal 741.24 + .38 + 5.43

International Fund 2571.34 + .60 + .03 + 13.47

Science and Technology Fund 5970.22 + 1.26 + .45 + 23.64

Short Investment Grade 390.14 – .02 – .25 + .19

Short Municipal 193.15 + .02 + .19

US Government 726.11 – .02 – .63 – 2.18

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

