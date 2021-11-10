Balanced Fund 17000.04 – .83 – .14 + 12.52 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2461.86 – 1.00 + .46 – .26 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 17000.04 – .83 – .14 + 12.52

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2461.86 – 1.00 + .46 – .26

Emerging Markets 448.72 – .39 + .24 + 1.96

Equity Income Fund 17453.56 – .20 + .09 + 21.90

GNMA 778.74 – .42 – .34 – 1.19

General Municipal Debt 1529.18 – .12 + .44 + 2.28

Gold Fund 388.32 + 1.26 + 6.32 – 5.20

High Current Yield 2591.52 – .52 + .14 + 5.24

High Yield Municipal 739.81 – .16 + .52 + 5.23

International Fund 2546.40 – 1.12 – .89 + 12.37

Science and Technology Fund 5861.79 – 1.96 + .17 + 21.40

Short Investment Grade 390.09 – .26 – .12 + .18

Short Municipal 193.08 – .06 + .01 + .15

US Government 725.49 – .85 – .01 – 2.27

