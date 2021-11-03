Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | Md. election results
Home » Latest News » Election director in Georgia's…

Election director in Georgia’s Fulton County resigning

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — The elections director in Georgia’s most populous county, which has been under intense scrutiny for its handling of elections, will step down at the end of the year, county officials said Wednesday.

Fulton County Registration & Elections Director Rick Barron has submitted his resignation, effective Dec. 31, Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair Robb Pitts said. The announcement came a day after municipal elections that saw short lines and few problems.

But the county, a Democratic stronghold that includes most of the city of Atlanta, has a history of problems and has long been a target of Republicans, who have complained of sloppiness and mismanagement.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

'Groundbreaking’ CISA directive to overhaul cyber vulnerability management process

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

Congress troubled by deteriorating morale among employees using new VA EHR

GSA sets goals to shrink federal office space post-COVID, but needs to address maintenance backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up