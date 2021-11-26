BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: It's OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | Black Friday weather forecast | High car prices | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
AP Top Political News at 1:53 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving

New maps spark debate over majority-minority districts

Some fear China could win from US spat with Marshall Islands

Polyp in Biden’s colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

Houston highway project sparks debate over racial equity

Who’s a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay

Many environmentalists back Biden’s move to tap oil reserve

Beyond Manchin: Dems’ $2T bill faces Senate gauntlet

