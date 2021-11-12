CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
AP Top Political News at 12:29 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political rhetoric

Court temporarily delays release of Trump’s Jan. 6 records

EXPLAINER: Who has the Jan. 6 panel subpoenaed — and why?

Blinken headed to Africa to address various crises

New fast-track docket for migrants faces familiar challenges

Death threats, tweets jolt GOP infrastructure supporters

Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles

Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day

Democrats sell infrastructure bill, push for Biden backup

Saudi Arabia denies playing climate saboteur at Glasgow

