GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political rhetoric
Court temporarily delays release of Trump’s Jan. 6 records
EXPLAINER: Who has the Jan. 6 panel subpoenaed — and why?
Blinken headed to Africa to address various crises
New fast-track docket for migrants faces familiar challenges
Death threats, tweets jolt GOP infrastructure supporters
Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles
Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day
Democrats sell infrastructure bill, push for Biden backup
Saudi Arabia denies playing climate saboteur at Glasgow
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.