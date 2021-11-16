CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
AP Top Political News at 12:51 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021

Biden, Xi try to tamp down tension in long virtual meeting

Biden to push infrastructure deal at ‘red list’ bridge in NH

Blinken to Africa to boost US response to regional crises

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

Trump ally Bannon talks tough after court appearance

Democrat Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022

Vermont Democratic Sen. Leahy, 81, is retiring after 8 terms

Biden boosts crime fighting efforts on Native American lands

US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan

Roads, transit, internet: What’s in the infrastructure plan

