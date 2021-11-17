AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EST

Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Reviving Biden’s big bill, Democrats look to regain momentum
Biden underscores he wants no change in Taiwan policy
Jan. 6 panel eyes Meadows contempt vote but ‘won’t rush’
Trump adviser appointed to panel on US elections
Rep. Speier, survivor of 1978 Jonestown ambush, to retire
Leahy gives emotional speech in Senate on retirement plans
Biden, Xi try to tamp down tension in long virtual meeting
Blinken to Africa to boost US response to regional crises
Durbin calls for Garland to remove federal prisons director
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.