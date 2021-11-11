11 Courses to Jumpstart Your Second Career

If you’re feeling the need for a work change, additional education might be a pathway to pursue different goals. Switching…

If you’re feeling the need for a work change, additional education might be a pathway to pursue different goals. Switching to a new field typically requires some training, which could range from getting a license to completing a few classes or earning a new degree.

Some of the courses available to help you launch your second career include:

— Knopman Marks Financial Training.

— Code Academy.

— Revenue Marketing University courses.

— Test-Guide prep courses.

— Real Estate Courses from Spark Rental.

— Entrepreneurship fundamentals bootcamp.

— Authority Hacker training.

— Adobe Creative Cloud tutorials.

— General Assembly courses.

— Udemy courses.

— Alison classes.

Knopman Marks Financial Training

If you’re interested in pursuing a career in finance, Knopman Marks Financial Training provides study materials and preparation to pass the Securities Industry Essentials exam. This exam is considered a necessary first step toward a career in securities, and anyone who is age 18 or older can take the exam. Through the training, “students gain knowledge of basic securities terminology, types and risks of financial products, securities markets and regulations and day-to-day practices of financial representatives,” says Marcia Larson, a director and faculty member at Knopman Marks Financial Training. Study materials cost $250, and with an additional $225 you’ll receive live instructor-led learning experiences.

Code Academy

For those dreaming of becoming a web developer, Midland University’s Code Academy in Omaha, Nebraska offer a 12-week learning experience. This full-time in-person immersive program teaches web development, and no previous coding or programming experience is required. The cost is $12,000 and includes help preparing for job interviews. During the course, students learn front-end design and server-side code with training in Javascript, HTML, CSS and SQL using the REACT framework.

Revenue Marketing University Courses

Before switching to a career in marketing or moving to a different area within the marketing segment, you can take online courses through Revenue Marketing University at Pedowitz Group. Some of the courses are free, including “revenue marketing basics” and “Google Analytics for marketers.” Other courses come with a cost, such as “Excel for marketers” at $99 and “Marketo Engage for beginners” which is $1,500.

Test-Guide Prep Courses

Test-Guide.com offers study materials and free practice exams to help students prepare for various fields. You can use materials on the site to prepare for the real estate exam or the commercial driver’s license test, which can be used to drive commercial vehicles such as school buses. Successfully passing these tests can enable users to transition to a new career.

Real Estate Courses From Spark Rental

SparkRental offers an online course called “FIRE from real estate,” which provides training to help individuals reach financial independence and retire early through real estate investing. The course consists of 10 video modules, which range from 25 to 40 minutes each in length, along with several bonus videos and other support tools like calculators. The cost is $797. A free course, “ditch your day job with rental income,” is also available, and lays out instructions on how to use real estate to replace 9 to 5 income.

Entrepreneurship Fundamentals Bootcamp

This one-day, six-hour live online class is available through BuildED and focuses on building entrepreneurship skills. Participants learn how to improve performance and innovate and how entrepreneurship can be used to advance your career. The career ownership and advancement workshop explains how to operate in the gig economy, how to start a business and how to lay a path for financial success.

Authority Hacker Training

If you want to work from home and launch a website that generates income, Authority Hacker provides an online training program called The Authority Site System. For $997, you’ll learn a step-by-step process to build your own authority website. You can expect to learn how to create a website that can be used to bring in revenue.

Adobe Creative Cloud Tutorials

For those ready to pursue photography, digital imaging or design work, you can take Creative Cloud tutorials through Adobe. Creative Cloud is a set of more than 20 apps for photography, video, design and social media. For individuals, a Creative Cloud plan begins at $52.99 a month. The lessons, available through adobe.com, range from beginner to experienced and come with videos and how-to instructions. You can learn everything from logo design to business cards and video editing for free.

General Assembly Courses

Since its beginning in 2011, General Assembly has offered training for in-demand skills. You can receive training in data, design and coding, among other categories. You have the option to learn on campus or online from anywhere around the world, and mentorship is available. There are several payment plans, including tuition discounts and an option to pay after you’re hired.

Udemy Courses

With more than 180,000 online video courses, Udemy offers training in an ample range of topics. Instructors come from all over the world and courses are available in more than 65 languages. Its top categories include design, development, marketing, business, photography and music. Prices vary by course and sometimes go on sale.

Alison Classes

You can sort through thousands of free online courses and get career guidance at Alison. The certificates and diplomas awarded for completing coursework could help propel your next career. The site offers training in industries including IT, language, management, health and education. There are both free learning resources and paid courses available.

