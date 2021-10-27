Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Rockville is readying new businesses and new construction. Join us on a tour.

Washington Business Journal

October 27, 2021, 5:00 AM

The colors are changing in Rockville.

But it’s not just colorful leaves and trees of the season — drab storefronts, empty for a year or more, are coming back to life, too.

As the fall weather settles in, some of the vacant spots at Rockville Town Square have begun to show signs of life as tenants fill spaces shuttered for more than a year and a half. Other businesses march onward, encouraged by hundreds of new apartments and a big Metro improvement project nearby.

It’s been hard to tally the total damage Covid-19 has done to the business community. Yelp estimates 3,100 restaurants in Greater Washington closed their doors in the first few months of the pandemic, with about 40% of those being permanent closures; those who were already struggling shut down immediately, while many others weren’t able to weather the subsequent months. But signs of life in the form of new businesses are starting appear in some of the vacant spaces.

But for Rockville, time has begun to heal some of those…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

