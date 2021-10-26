Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' plans | New international travel requirements | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Latest News » Robert E. Lee's boyhood…

Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home back on the market

Washington Business Journal

October 26, 2021, 5:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The boyhood home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s is back on the market, a little more than a year after the historic Old Town Alexandria property sold at a serious discount.

The home at 601-607 Oronoco St., also known as the Potts-Fitzhugh House, is being offered at an asking price of $5.995 million, $1.1 million more than it sold for in July 2020. Lauren Bishop, a Realtor with McEnearney Associates, is the listing agent for the seller, identified only as Oronoco LLC. 

Bishop also represented Oronoco LLC when it acquired the property. She did not respond to requests for comment as to why the home is back on the market so quickly. Its $4.8 million sale last year came only after an “immense price reduction,” as the home was first listed for $8.5 million in 2018.

The 8,145-square-foot home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offers six bedrooms, four full-baths and two half-baths across four levels, plus a separate two-car garage. The half-acre property was…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

With hundreds of pending unfair labor practice complaints, FLRA nominees pledge action

Federal employees used 58% of special emergency paid leave fund for COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up