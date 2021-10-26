Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home back on the market

The boyhood home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s is back on the market, a little more than a year…

The boyhood home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s is back on the market, a little more than a year after the historic Old Town Alexandria property sold at a serious discount.

The home at 601-607 Oronoco St., also known as the Potts-Fitzhugh House, is being offered at an asking price of $5.995 million, $1.1 million more than it sold for in July 2020. Lauren Bishop, a Realtor with McEnearney Associates, is the listing agent for the seller, identified only as Oronoco LLC.

Bishop also represented Oronoco LLC when it acquired the property. She did not respond to requests for comment as to why the home is back on the market so quickly. Its $4.8 million sale last year came only after an “immense price reduction,” as the home was first listed for $8.5 million in 2018.

The 8,145-square-foot home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offers six bedrooms, four full-baths and two half-baths across four levels, plus a separate two-car garage. The half-acre property was…