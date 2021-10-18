Meet the Washington Business Journal’s Power 100 class of 2021

It’s back. Nearly two years after a deadly pandemic swept through the world, finally we see the return of in-person…

Nearly two years after a deadly pandemic swept through the world, finally we see the return of in-person school, theater performances, distanced dining, air travel, grievances about D.C.-area traffic — and the Washington Business Journal’s Power 100.

We took a break from compiling this list last year. It was hard to find concentrations of power during a health and financial crisis that upended Fortune 100 budgets and left our most authoritative leaders without any answers. Instead, we asked our previous Power 100 leaders about what made them happy during such an unhappy time.

But since then, we have seen the power of community, of persistence, of pivots and of social and financial action. We have seen leaders rise from devastation to clear new paths forward, to forge new routes for revenue, to help buoy others in need around them. And we present today this list of powerful, formidable leaders who didn’t let Covid defeat them or their missions, but instead pressed on…