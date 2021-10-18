Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Home » Latest News » Meet the Washington Business…

Meet the Washington Business Journal’s Power 100 class of 2021

Washington Business Journal

October 18, 2021, 5:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It’s back.

Nearly two years after a deadly pandemic swept through the world, finally we see the return of in-person school, theater performances, distanced dining, air travel, grievances about D.C.-area traffic — and the Washington Business Journal’s Power 100.

We took a break from compiling this list last year. It was hard to find concentrations of power during a health and financial crisis that upended Fortune 100 budgets and left our most authoritative leaders without any answers. Instead, we asked our previous Power 100 leaders about what made them happy during such an unhappy time.

But since then, we have seen the power of community, of persistence, of pivots and of social and financial action. We have seen leaders rise from devastation to clear new paths forward, to forge new routes for revenue, to help buoy others in need around them. And we present today this list of powerful, formidable leaders who didn’t let Covid defeat them or their missions, but instead pressed on…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up