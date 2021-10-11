Coronavirus News: Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Merck asks FDA to approve pill | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
The Associated Press

October 11, 2021, 6:45 PM

Balanced Fund 16440.80 – .48 + .43 + 8.82

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2424.09 – .12 – 1.06 – 1.79

Emerging Markets 442.32 – .22 + 1.81 + .51

Equity Income Fund 16603.32 – .66 + .99 + 15.96

GNMA 781.19 – .06 – .40 – .88

General Municipal Debt 1520.95 + .02 – .16 + 1.73

Gold Fund 348.92 – .12 + 3.34 – 14.82

High Current Yield 2583.99 + .02 – .18 + 4.94

High Yield Municipal 734.24 + .03 – .20 + 4.44

International Fund 2449.59 – .18 + .87 + 8.09

Science and Technology Fund 5404.19 – .69 + 1.89 + 11.92

Short Investment Grade 391.27 – .02 – .14 + .48

Short Municipal 193.18 – .03 + .20

US Government 723.43 – .02 – .67 – 2.55

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

