B-Schools for High-Paying Finance, Accounting Jobs

Earn high salaries in finance and accounting. Though MBA graduates who work in the finance industry, including in accounting, often…

Earn high salaries in finance and accounting.

Though MBA graduates who work in the finance industry, including in accounting, often earn high salaries, graduates of certain business schools are paid especially well. Based on U.S. News data, 2020 graduates from these 44 B-schools who work in the finance or accounting sector had an average salary greater than $100,000. Some from these schools had an annual salary of $200,000 or more, and in a few cases alumni raked in salaries at or above $375,000. Here are the 44 MBA programs that provided compensation figures where 2020 grads employed in finance or accounting received the highest average compensation.

Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)

U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $101,500

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $71,000-$119,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 6

Learn more about the Smeal College of Business.

Ohio State University (Fisher)

U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $101,923

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $75,000-$130,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 13

Learn more about the Max M. Fisher College of Business.

University of Georgia (Terry)

U.S. News business school rank: 39 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $102,300

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $88,500-$125,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 5

Learn more about the Terry College of Business.

University of Pittsburgh (Katz)

U.S. News business school rank: 52

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $103,000

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $90,000-$115,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 6

Learn more about the Katz Graduate School of Business.

University of Texas–Dallas (Jindal)

U.S. News business school rank: 31 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $103,333

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $95,000-$120,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 3

Learn more about the Naveen Jindal School of Management.

University of Wisconsin–Madison

U.S. News business school rank: 42 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $103,455

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $75,000-$125,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 11

Learn more about the Wisconsin School of Business.

Southern Methodist University (Cox) (TX)

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $104,995

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $65,000-$150,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 22

Learn more about the Cox School of Business.

University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)

U.S. News business school rank: 42 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $106,800

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $78,000-$130,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 5

Learn more about the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Rutgers University–Newark and New Brunswick (NJ)

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $107,667

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $100,000-$115,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 6

Learn more about Rutgers Business School.

Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)

U.S. News business school rank: 38

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $107,917

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $60,000-$130,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 12

Learn more about the Mays Business School.

Boston University (Questrom)

U.S. News business school rank: 50 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $108,112

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $80,000-$150,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 9

Learn more about the Questrom School of Business.

Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $110,000

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $98,000-$120,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 3

Learn more about the Scheller College of Business.

University of Florida (Warrington)

U.S. News business school rank: 26 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $110,214

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $75,000-$135,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 14

Learn more about the Warrington College of Business.

Indiana University (Kelley)

U.S. News business school rank: 23 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $111,310

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $80,000-$150,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 24

Learn more about the Kelley School of Business.

University of Notre Dame (Mendoza) (IN)

U.S. News business school rank: 36 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $111,773

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $61,000-$150,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 22

Learn more about the Mendoza College of Business.

Brigham Young University (Marriott) (UT)

U.S. News business school rank: 31 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $113,272

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $50,000-$200,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 14

Learn more about the Marriott School of Business.

Morgan State University (Graves) (MD)

U.S. News business school rank: 110-143

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $115,000

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: No range

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 1

Learn more about the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management.

Michigan State University (Broad)

U.S. News business school rank: 39 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $115,333

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $101,000-$125,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 3

Learn more about the Eli Broad Graduate School of Management.

Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)

U.S. News business school rank: 36 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $117,921

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $89,213-$148,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 14

Learn more about the Olin Business School.

University of Rochester (Simon) (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $118,794

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $73,000-$150,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 24

Learn more about the Simon Business School.

University of Washington (Foster)

U.S. News business school rank: 22

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $119,078

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $95,000-$150,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 30

Learn more about the Michael G. Foster School of Business.

Emory University (Goizueta) (GA)

U.S. News business school rank: 26 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $120,265

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $60,000-$150,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 34

Learn more about the Goizueta Business School.

University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)

U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $121,125

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $90,000-$150,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 11

Learn more about the Carlson School of Management.

Georgetown University (McDonough) (DC)

U.S. News business school rank: 21

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $121,818

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $60,000-$160,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 38

Learn more about the Robert Emmett McDonough School of Business.

Vanderbilt University (Owen) (TN)

U.S. News business school rank: 23 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $122,070

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $63,000-$150,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 43

Learn more about the Owen Graduate School of Management.

University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

U.S. News business school rank: 20

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $123,178

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $40,000-$160,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 60

Learn more about the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

U.S. News business school rank: 18 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $127,839

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $69,000-$165,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 59

Learn more about the McCombs School of Business.

Rice University (Jones) (TX)

U.S. News business school rank: 25

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $128,067

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $60,000-$150,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 30

Learn more about the Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business.

Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

U.S. News business school rank: 16 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $128,157

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $61,800-$150,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 37

Learn more about the Tepper School of Business.

Yale University (CT)

U.S. News business school rank: 9

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $129,874

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $62,400-$174,120

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 58

Learn more about the Yale School of Management.

University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

U.S. News business school rank: 18 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $130,302

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $75,000-$210,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 65

Learn more about the Anderson School of Management.

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

U.S. News business school rank: 13 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $131,250

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $45,000-$150,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 45

Learn more about the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

University of Southern California (Marshall)

U.S. News business school rank: 16 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $133,652

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $97,500-$160,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 21

Learn more about the Marshall School of Business.

Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

U.S. News business school rank: 12

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $136,115

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $58,686-$200,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 73

Learn more about the Fuqua School of Business.

University of Virginia (Darden)

U.S. News business school rank: 13 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $138,202

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $60,000-$160,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 59

Learn more about the Darden School of Business.

Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 15

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $139,769

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $85,000-$175,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 75

Learn more about the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management.

Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

U.S. News business school rank: 10 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $140,029

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $90,000-$170,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 53

Learn more about the Tuck School of Business.

New York University (Stern)

U.S. News business school rank: 10 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $142,275

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $60,000-$175,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 94

Learn more about the Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

U.S. News business school rank: 7 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $142,460

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $64,535-$200,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 36

Learn more about the Haas School of Business.

University of Chicago (Booth)

U.S. News business school rank: 3

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $145,102

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $80,000-$255,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 158

Learn more about the Booth School of Business.

Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)

U.S. News business school rank: 4

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $149,186

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $104,000-$250,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 54

Learn more about the Kellogg School of Management.

Columbia University (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 7 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $149,957

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $80,000-$375,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 157

Learn more about Columbia Business School.

Harvard University (MA)

U.S. News business school rank: 5 (tie)

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $162,633

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: N/A

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 158

Learn more about Harvard Business School.

Stanford University (CA)

U.S. News business school rank: 1

Average salary among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $185,014

Salary range among 2020 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $60,000-$400,000

Number of 2020 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 57

Learn more about the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Find the right business school to launch your career.

Learn why your career goals should inform your choice about which B-school is the best fit. And find out how to judge the quality of an MBA program’s career services. For more information, view the U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings, and follow U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

Update 10/04/21: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2022 U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings.