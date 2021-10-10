AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda
GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
Biden will not block documents sought by House committee
Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims
Local school boards emerge as hot races in November election
Analysis: Hiring slowdown menaces Biden despite upbeat talk
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19
Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus
Trump hotel lost $70M despite millions in foreign business
