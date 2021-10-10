Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67

Biden will not block documents sought by House committee

Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims

Local school boards emerge as hot races in November election

Analysis: Hiring slowdown menaces Biden despite upbeat talk

Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19

Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus

Trump hotel lost $70M despite millions in foreign business

