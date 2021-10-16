Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prosecutors: Capitol cop told Jan. 6 rioter to hide evidence

Trump’s not going away — and neither is investigator Schiff

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

Biden says he’s open to shortening length of new programs

US, allies step up pressure on Iran to return to nuke talks

US vows to pay relatives of Afghans killed in drone strike

Watchdog: Psaki violated ethics law by promoting McAuliffe

Jill Biden travels to Virginia, New Jersey to help Democrats

Climate activists resume weeklong protest at Capitol

White House targeting economic risks from climate change

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up