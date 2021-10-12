Coronavirus News: Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Merck asks FDA to approve pill | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill

Cyberattacks concerning to most in US: Pearson/AP-NORC poll

Congress off the rails? Lawmakers barrel toward fall fights

IMF board approves allowing Georgieva to remain as head

Prosecutors seek detention in Navy submarine espionage case

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-‘Real Housewives’ star

Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

Right-sizing the force: Army offers armor for smaller troops

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

General Ray Odierno: An appreciation

JAIC thinks AI might solve DoD's struggles with contract writing systems

NGA looks to corral satellite imagery, other data in push for ‘synthetic persistence’

Collins used CISO role to drive cyber deeper into SSA’s mission areas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up