AP Top Political News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 12:00 AM

Idaho governor repeals political rival’s executive order

In budget turning point, Biden conceding smaller price tag

Biden, China’s Xi expected to meet virtually by year’s end

Congress foresees short-term debt fix amid perilous standoff

Ban on negotiating Medicare drug prices under pressure

Lawyer charged in Durham probe demands more info about case

White House restoring environmental reviews for big projects

Ex-Facebook employee asks lawmakers to step in. Will they?

New HUD rule aimed at preventing public housing evictions

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

