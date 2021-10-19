Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021

Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Trump sues over probe

Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP

Biden’s dilemma: Satisfying Manchin risks losing other Dems

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress

Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

Harris argues for Biden climate agenda at sinking Lake Mead

US envoy for Afghanistan steps down after withdrawal

EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic ‘forever chemicals’

Trump questioned in lawsuit over 2015 protester crackdown

