Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Trump sues over probe
Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP
Biden’s dilemma: Satisfying Manchin risks losing other Dems
Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq
Trump files lawsuit to keep Jan. 6 documents from Congress
Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law
Harris argues for Biden climate agenda at sinking Lake Mead
US envoy for Afghanistan steps down after withdrawal
EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic ‘forever chemicals’
Trump questioned in lawsuit over 2015 protester crackdown
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.