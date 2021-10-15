15 Affordable Colleges for International Students

Schools with the lowest costs for international students Between travel, visas and many universities charging higher tuition for nonresidents, the…

Schools with the lowest costs for international students

Between travel, visas and many universities charging higher tuition for nonresidents, the cost to study in the U.S. can be steep. While heavily populated states such as California and New York dominate when it comes to the number of international students, budget-minded learners can often find good deals in less traditional destinations. Of the 233 ranked schools that enrolled at least 25 international students and reported total costs for international students to U.S. News in an annual survey, the majority of the 15 most affordable colleges are located in the Midwest. Annual costs for international students at these schools come in at a high of $33,086 and go as low as $26,035. Total costs include tuition and fees charged to international students — plus room and board, books, transportation and other expenses. They do not account for any financial aid awarded. Here are the 15 U.S. colleges and universities with the lowest reported total cost for international students in 2021-22. Schools that did not report total costs for international students are excluded.

Monroe College (NY)

Location: Bronx, New York

U.S. News rank: 62 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Total costs, 2021-22: $33,086

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 5,739

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 452

International student 6-year graduation rate: 95%

Learn more about Monroe College.

Lindenwood University (MO)

Location: St. Charles, Missouri

U.S. News rank: 299-391 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2021-22: $33,040

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 4,822

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 438

International student 6-year graduation rate: 60%

Learn more about Lindenwood University.

University of Akron (OH)

Location: Akron, Ohio

U.S. News rank: 299-391, National Universities

Total cost, 2021-22: $32,718

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 13,651

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 196

International student 6-year graduation rate: 62%

Learn more about University of Akron.

Western Michigan University

Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

U.S. News rank: 263 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2021-22: $32,104

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 16,554

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 849

International student 6-year graduation rate: 66%

Learn more about Western Michigan University.

Minnesota State University–Mankato

Location: Mankato, Minnesota

U.S. News rank: 79 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2021-22: $32,070

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 12,765

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 1,006

International student 6-year graduation rate: 51%

Learn more about Minnesota State University–Mankato.

Indiana University–South Bend

Location: South Bend, Indiana

U.S. News rank: 119-157, Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2021-22: $31,863

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 4,375

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 112

International student 6-year graduation rate: 50%

Learn more about Indiana University–South Bend.

University of Nebraska–Kearney

Location: Kearney, Nebraska

U.S. News rank: 34 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2021-22: $30,982

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 4,385

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 197

International student 6-year graduation rate: 59%

Learn more about the University of Nebraska–Kearney.

Truman State University (MO)

Location: Kirksville, Missouri

U.S. News rank: 6, Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2021-22: $30,523

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 4,389

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 277

International student 6-year graduation rate: 60%

Learn more about Truman State University.

Southeast Missouri State University

Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

U.S. News rank: 74 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2021-22: $30,343

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 8,929

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 271

International student 6-year graduation rate: 48%

Learn more about Southeast Missouri State University.

Southern Illinois University–Carbondale

Location: Carbondale, Illinois

U.S. News rank: 263 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2021-22: $29,903

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 8,299

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 218

International student 6-year graduation rate: 53%

Learn more about the Southern Illinois University–Carbondale.

Coppin State University (MD)

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

U.S. News rank: 131-171, Regional Universities (North)

Total cost, 2021-22: $29,746

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 2,108

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 154

International student 6-year graduation rate: 24%

Learn more about Coppin State University.

Murray State University (KY)

Location: Murray, Kentucky

U.S. News rank: 25, Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2021-22: $29,237

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 7,939

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 329

International student 6-year graduation rate: 38%

Learn more about Murray State University.

California State University–Fresno

Location: Fresno, California

U.S. News rank: 213 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2021-22: $28,181

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 22,611

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 1,038

International student 6-year graduation rate: 57%

Learn more about California State University–Fresno.

South Dakota State University

Location: Brookings, South Dakota

U.S. News rank: 288 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2021-22: $26,126

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 9,976

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 279

International student 6-year graduation rate: 60%

Learn more about South Dakota State University.

Minnesota State University–Moorhead

Location: Moorhead, Minnesota

U.S. News rank: 88 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2021-22: $26,035

Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 4,447

International undergraduates, fall 2020: 166

International student 6-year graduation rate: 47%

Learn more about Minnesota State University–Moorhead.

Find the school for you.

Get more information about how to choose a college and check out the complete rankings of the 2022 Best Colleges to find the school that’s best for you. For more advice and information on selecting a college, connect with U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

U.S. schools with the lowest international student costs

— Minnesota State University–Moorhead: $26,035

— South Dakota State University: $26,126

— California State University–Fresno: $28,181

— Murray State University: $29,237

— Coppin State University: $29,746

— Southern Illinois University–Carbondale: $29,903

— Southeast Missouri State University: $30,343

— Truman State University: $30,523

— University of Nebraska–Kearney: $30,982

— Indiana University–South Bend: $31,863

— Minnesota State University–Mankato: $32,070

— Western Michigan University: $32,104

— University of Akron: $32,718

— Lindenwood University: $33,040

— Monroe University: $33,086

More from U.S. News

Annual Study: International Student Numbers in U.S. Drop

American Education System: What International College Students Should Know

How to Register and Prepare for the TOEFL Test

15 Affordable Colleges for International Students originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/06/21: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.