15 Affordable Colleges for International Students

Schools with the lowest costs for international students
Between travel, visas and many universities charging higher tuition for nonresidents, the cost to study in the U.S. can be steep. While heavily populated states such as California and New York dominate when it comes to the number of international students, budget-minded learners can often find good deals in less traditional destinations. Of the 233 ranked schools that enrolled at least 25 international students and reported total costs for international students to U.S. News in an annual survey, the majority of the 15 most affordable colleges are located in the Midwest. Annual costs for international students at these schools come in at a high of $33,086 and go as low as $26,035. Total costs include tuition and fees charged to international students — plus room and board, books, transportation and other expenses. They do not account for any financial aid awarded. Here are the 15 U.S. colleges and universities with the lowest reported total cost for international students in 2021-22. Schools that did not report total costs for international students are excluded.
Monroe College (NY)
Location: Bronx, New York
U.S. News rank: 62 (tie), Regional Universities (North)
Total costs, 2021-22: $33,086
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 5,739
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 452
International student 6-year graduation rate: 95%
Lindenwood University (MO)
Location: St. Charles, Missouri
U.S. News rank: 299-391 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2021-22: $33,040
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 4,822
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 438
International student 6-year graduation rate: 60%
University of Akron (OH)
Location: Akron, Ohio
U.S. News rank: 299-391, National Universities
Total cost, 2021-22: $32,718
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 13,651
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 196
International student 6-year graduation rate: 62%
Western Michigan University
Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
U.S. News rank: 263 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2021-22: $32,104
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 16,554
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 849
International student 6-year graduation rate: 66%
Minnesota State University–Mankato
Location: Mankato, Minnesota
U.S. News rank: 79 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2021-22: $32,070
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 12,765
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 1,006
International student 6-year graduation rate: 51%
Indiana University–South Bend
Location: South Bend, Indiana
U.S. News rank: 119-157, Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2021-22: $31,863
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 4,375
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 112
International student 6-year graduation rate: 50%
University of Nebraska–Kearney
Location: Kearney, Nebraska
U.S. News rank: 34 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2021-22: $30,982
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 4,385
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 197
International student 6-year graduation rate: 59%
Truman State University (MO)
Location: Kirksville, Missouri
U.S. News rank: 6, Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2021-22: $30,523
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 4,389
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 277
International student 6-year graduation rate: 60%
Southeast Missouri State University
Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
U.S. News rank: 74 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2021-22: $30,343
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 8,929
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 271
International student 6-year graduation rate: 48%
Southern Illinois University–Carbondale
Location: Carbondale, Illinois
U.S. News rank: 263 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2021-22: $29,903
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 8,299
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 218
International student 6-year graduation rate: 53%
Coppin State University (MD)
Location: Baltimore, Maryland
U.S. News rank: 131-171, Regional Universities (North)
Total cost, 2021-22: $29,746
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 2,108
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 154
International student 6-year graduation rate: 24%
Murray State University (KY)
Location: Murray, Kentucky
U.S. News rank: 25, Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2021-22: $29,237
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 7,939
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 329
International student 6-year graduation rate: 38%
California State University–Fresno
Location: Fresno, California
U.S. News rank: 213 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2021-22: $28,181
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 22,611
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 1,038
International student 6-year graduation rate: 57%
South Dakota State University
Location: Brookings, South Dakota
U.S. News rank: 288 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2021-22: $26,126
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 9,976
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 279
International student 6-year graduation rate: 60%
Minnesota State University–Moorhead
Location: Moorhead, Minnesota
U.S. News rank: 88 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2021-22: $26,035
Total undergraduates, fall 2020: 4,447
International undergraduates, fall 2020: 166
International student 6-year graduation rate: 47%
Update 10/06/21: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.