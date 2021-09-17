The week in bankruptcies: 3 entities in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended Sept. 10, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings, including two with total debts above $1 million. Year to date through Sept. 10, the court recorded 85 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 2% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Subach Spinal Solutions PLC filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection September 3, 2021, in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The debtor listed an address of 7902 Tysons I Place #2903, McLean, and is represented in court by attorney Richard Owen Bolger.…