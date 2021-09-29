Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 6:50 PM

Balanced Fund 16462.27 + .03 – .81 + 8.96

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2446.77 + .07 – 1.72 – .87

Emerging Markets 438.05 – .46 – 1.52 – .46

Equity Income Fund 16547.33 + .31 + .53 + 15.57

GNMA 782.21 + .02 – .24 – .75

General Municipal Debt 1523.60 – .09 – .76 + 1.91

Gold Fund 327.94 – 1.63 – 5.16 – 19.94

High Current Yield 2591.51 + .07 – .28 + 5.24

High Yield Municipal 736.19 – .07 – .74 + 4.71

International Fund 2457.84 – .28 – 2.48 + 8.46

Science and Technology Fund 5377.16 – .97 – 3.72 + 11.36

Short Investment Grade 391.66 + .04 – .07 + .58

Short Municipal 193.23 – .02 – .17 + .23

US Government 726.36 + .08 – 1.21 – 2.15

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

