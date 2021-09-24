Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 6:48 PM

Balanced Fund 16679.83 – .09 + .14 + 10.40

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2463.89 – .29 – .48 – .18

Emerging Markets 446.99 – .56 – .35 + 1.57

Equity Income Fund 16672.26 + .08 + .56 + 16.44

GNMA 782.69 – .18 – .69

General Municipal Debt 1532.01 – .05 – .19 + 2.47

Gold Fund 337.94 – .95 – 2.83 – 17.50

High Current Yield 2597.14 – .09 – .13 + 5.47

High Yield Municipal 740.26 – .04 – .17 + 5.29

International Fund 2528.88 – .77 – .16 + 11.59

Science and Technology Fund 5654.62 – .22 + .51 + 17.11

Short Investment Grade 391.68 – .02 – .07 + .59

Short Municipal 193.40 – .04 – .07 + .32

US Government 727.79 – .43 – .67 – 1.96

