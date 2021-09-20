Balanced Fund 16489.22 – 1.00 – 1.59 + 9.14 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2488.72 + .53 + .34 + .83 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16489.22 – 1.00 – 1.59 + 9.14

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2488.72 + .53 + .34 + .83

Emerging Markets 438.04 – 2.35 – 4.20 – .46

Equity Income Fund 16347.04 – 1.40 – 2.39 + 14.17

GNMA 783.92 – .02 – .08 – .53

General Municipal Debt 1534.94 + 2.67

Gold Fund 343.91 – 1.11 – 5.19 – 16.04

High Current Yield 2592.63 – .30 – .23 + 5.29

High Yield Municipal 741.82 + .04 + .02 + 5.51

International Fund 2486.39 – 1.84 – 3.28 + 9.72

Science and Technology Fund 5530.08 – 1.71 – 1.74 + 14.53

Short Investment Grade 391.96 – .03 + .66

Short Municipal 193.48 – .03 – .04 + .36

US Government 726.93 – .78 – .94 – 2.07

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.