Balanced Fund 16489.22 – 1.00 – 1.59 + 9.14
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2488.72 + .53 + .34 + .83
Emerging Markets 438.04 – 2.35 – 4.20 – .46
Equity Income Fund 16347.04 – 1.40 – 2.39 + 14.17
GNMA 783.92 – .02 – .08 – .53
General Municipal Debt 1534.94 + 2.67
Gold Fund 343.91 – 1.11 – 5.19 – 16.04
High Current Yield 2592.63 – .30 – .23 + 5.29
High Yield Municipal 741.82 + .04 + .02 + 5.51
International Fund 2486.39 – 1.84 – 3.28 + 9.72
Science and Technology Fund 5530.08 – 1.71 – 1.74 + 14.53
Short Investment Grade 391.96 – .03 + .66
Short Municipal 193.48 – .03 – .04 + .36
US Government 726.93 – .78 – .94 – 2.07
