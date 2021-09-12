Explore the 2022 Best National Universities

Learn about the top 40 National Universities.
Earning an undergraduate degree from a top college can open the door to many career opportunities. From public to private universities, U.S. News’ best National Universities include a mix of research institutions that offer a diverse range of undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. Find out which schools topped the 2022 Best National Universities rankings and see key details about each, including costs using the latest data available to U.S. News. Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.
38 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 16,561
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $12,682 (in-state), $33,794 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4
More about the Georgia Institute of Technology.
38 (tie). University of California–Davis
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,162
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $14,654 (in-state), $44,408 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Davis.
38 (tie). University of Texas at Austin
Total undergraduate enrollment: 40,048
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $11,448 (in-state), $40,032 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Dec. 1
More about the University of Texas at Austin.
38 (tie). William & Mary (VA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,236
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $23,812 (in-state), $46,467 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about William & Mary.
36 (tie). Boston College
Total undergraduate enrollment: 9,445
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,706
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Boston College.
36 (tie). University of California–Irvine
Total undergraduate enrollment: 29,638
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $13,955 (in-state), $43,709 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Irvine.
34 (tie). University of California–San Diego
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,842
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $14,733 (in-state), $44,487 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–San Diego.
34 (tie). University of Rochester (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,521
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,344
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about the University of Rochester.
28 (tie). New York University
Total undergraduate enrollment: 27,444
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,500
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about New York University.
28 (tie). Tufts University (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,114
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $63,000
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Tufts University.
28 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara
Total undergraduate enrollment: 23,196
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $14,442 (in-state), $44,196 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Santa Barbara.
28 (tie). University of Florida
Total undergraduate enrollment: 34,931
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $6,380 (in-state), $28,658 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: March 1
More about the University of Florida.
28 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
Total undergraduate enrollment: 19,399
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $8,992 (in-state), $36,776 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill.
28 (tie). Wake Forest University (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,441
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,770
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Wake Forest University.
27. University of Southern California
Total undergraduate enrollment: 19,606
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,275
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about the University of Southern California.
25 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,073
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,924
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Carnegie Mellon University.
25 (tie). University of Virginia
Total undergraduate enrollment: 17,311
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $19,698 (in-state), $53,666 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the University of Virginia.
23 (tie). Georgetown University (DC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,357
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,957
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 10
More about Georgetown University.
23 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,329
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $16,178 (in-state), $53,232 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Feb. 1
More about the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.
22. University of California–Berkeley
Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,980
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $14,361 (in-state), $44,115 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Berkeley.
21. Emory University (GA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,010
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $55,468
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Emory University.
20. University of California–Los Angeles
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,636
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $13,268 (in-state); $43,022 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Los Angeles.
19. University of Notre Dame (IN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,874
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,843
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the University of Notre Dame.
17 (tie). Cornell University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 14,743
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,015
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Cornell University.
17 (tie). Rice University (TX)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,076
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $52,895
Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1
More about Rice University.
14 (tie). Brown University (RI)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,792
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $62,404
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about Brown University.
14 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,057
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,966
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Vanderbilt University.
14 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,653
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,866
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about Washington University in St. Louis.
13. Dartmouth College (NH)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,170
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,870
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Dartmouth College.
9 (tie). California Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 901
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,680
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about the California Institute of Technology.
9 (tie). Duke University (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,717
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,489
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about Duke University.
9 (tie). Johns Hopkins University (MD)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,331
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,720
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Johns Hopkins University.
9 (tie). Northwestern University (IL)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,194
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,984
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about Northwestern University.
8. University of Pennsylvania
Total undergraduate enrollment: 9,872
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,710
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about the University of Pennsylvania.
6 (tie). Stanford University (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,366
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,169
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Stanford University.
6 (tie). University of Chicago
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,989
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,963
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 1
More about the University of Chicago.
5. Yale University (CT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,703
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,950
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Yale University.
2 (tie). Columbia University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,170
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $63,530
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Columbia University.
2 (tie). Harvard University (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,222
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $55,587
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Harvard University.
2 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,361
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $55,878
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
1. Princeton University (NJ)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,773
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,010
Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1
More about Princeton University.
Learn more about the Best Colleges rankings.
