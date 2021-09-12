Explore the 2022 Best National Universities

Learn about the top 40 National Universities. Earning an undergraduate degree from a top college can open the door to…

Learn about the top 40 National Universities.

Earning an undergraduate degree from a top college can open the door to many career opportunities. From public to private universities, U.S. News’ best National Universities include a mix of research institutions that offer a diverse range of undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. Find out which schools topped the 2022 Best National Universities rankings and see key details about each, including costs using the latest data available to U.S. News. Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.

38 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment: 16,561

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $12,682 (in-state), $33,794 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4

More about the Georgia Institute of Technology.

38 (tie). University of California–Davis

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,162

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $14,654 (in-state), $44,408 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–Davis.

38 (tie). University of Texas at Austin

Total undergraduate enrollment: 40,048

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $11,448 (in-state), $40,032 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Dec. 1

More about the University of Texas at Austin.

38 (tie). William & Mary (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,236

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $23,812 (in-state), $46,467 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about William & Mary.

36 (tie). Boston College

Total undergraduate enrollment: 9,445

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,706

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Boston College.

36 (tie). University of California–Irvine

Total undergraduate enrollment: 29,638

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $13,955 (in-state), $43,709 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–Irvine.

34 (tie). University of California–San Diego

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,842

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $14,733 (in-state), $44,487 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–San Diego.

34 (tie). University of Rochester (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,521

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,344

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about the University of Rochester.

28 (tie). New York University

Total undergraduate enrollment: 27,444

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,500

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about New York University.

28 (tie). Tufts University (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,114

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $63,000

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Tufts University.

28 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara

Total undergraduate enrollment: 23,196

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $14,442 (in-state), $44,196 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–Santa Barbara.

28 (tie). University of Florida

Total undergraduate enrollment: 34,931

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $6,380 (in-state), $28,658 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: March 1

More about the University of Florida.

28 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

Total undergraduate enrollment: 19,399

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $8,992 (in-state), $36,776 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill.

28 (tie). Wake Forest University (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,441

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,770

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Wake Forest University.

27. University of Southern California

Total undergraduate enrollment: 19,606

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,275

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about the University of Southern California.

25 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,073

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,924

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Carnegie Mellon University.

25 (tie). University of Virginia

Total undergraduate enrollment: 17,311

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $19,698 (in-state), $53,666 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the University of Virginia.

23 (tie). Georgetown University (DC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,357

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,957

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 10

More about Georgetown University.

23 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,329

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $16,178 (in-state), $53,232 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Feb. 1

More about the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.

22. University of California–Berkeley

Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,980

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $14,361 (in-state), $44,115 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–Berkeley.

21. Emory University (GA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,010

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $55,468

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Emory University.

20. University of California–Los Angeles

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,636

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $13,268 (in-state); $43,022 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–Los Angeles.

19. University of Notre Dame (IN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,874

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,843

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the University of Notre Dame.

17 (tie). Cornell University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 14,743

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,015

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Cornell University.

17 (tie). Rice University (TX)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,076

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $52,895

Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1

More about Rice University.

14 (tie). Brown University (RI)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,792

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $62,404

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Brown University.

14 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,057

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,966

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Vanderbilt University.

14 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,653

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,866

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about Washington University in St. Louis.

13. Dartmouth College (NH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,170

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,870

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Dartmouth College.

9 (tie). California Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment: 901

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,680

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about the California Institute of Technology.

9 (tie). Duke University (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,717

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,489

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about Duke University.

9 (tie). Johns Hopkins University (MD)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,331

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,720

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Johns Hopkins University.

9 (tie). Northwestern University (IL)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,194

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,984

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about Northwestern University.

8. University of Pennsylvania

Total undergraduate enrollment: 9,872

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,710

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about the University of Pennsylvania.

6 (tie). Stanford University (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,366

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,169

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Stanford University.

6 (tie). University of Chicago

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,989

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,963

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 1

More about the University of Chicago.

5. Yale University (CT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,703

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,950

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Yale University.

2 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,170

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $63,530

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Columbia University.

2 (tie). Harvard University (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,222

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $55,587

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Harvard University.

2 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,361

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $55,878

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

1. Princeton University (NJ)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,773

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,010

Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1

More about Princeton University.

Learn more about the Best Colleges rankings.

Check out the complete 2022 Best Colleges rankings, which include exclusive lists such as A-plus Schools for B Students and Best Value Schools. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips for parents helping teens apply to college. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter, and use the #BestColleges hashtag to share your thoughts on the rankings.

