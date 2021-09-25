AWS launches fund to back employees’ community engagement projects

Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), will fund community engagement projects led by the…

Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), will fund community engagement projects led by the company’s employees in the U.S. and five other countries through a newly launched grant program.

The new Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Innovation Fund will distribute a total of $315,000 in grants divided evenly among 17 employees who were selected out of 100 submissions, LaDavia Drane, the director and global head of inclusion, diversity and equity at Amazon Web Services, said in an interview with the Washington Business Journal. Drane was based out of the D.C. area, where AWS operates its East Coast hub, until the pandemic when she moved to central Ohio to be near family.

“I believe in providing our employees with the opportunity to take action,” said Drane, who designed the fund. “We talk about an inclusive workplace and how that should feel. But there’s something about making the investment and saying we’re going to actually take the step,…