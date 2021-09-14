Coronavirus News: Children's National nearing capacity | Vaccine mandate for school staff in Prince William? | Prepare for COVID in schools | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
AP Top Political News at 1:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden turns to Colorado to pitch investments in clean energy

Biden: Results of California recall will be felt nationally

5 things to look for in California’s gubernatorial recall

Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan

Providers urge Supreme Court to reject 15-week abortion ban

Blinken pushes back on GOP criticism of Afghan withdrawal

Boston preliminary mayoral election set to usher in new era

US steps up effort to unite families separated under Trump

Study: Pentagon reliance on contractors hurt US in 9/11 wars

GOP pushes unfounded fraud claims before California recall

