AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Biden risks losing support from Democrats amid DC gridlock

Poll numbers down, justices say they aren’t politicians

States at disadvantage in race to recruit cybersecurity pros

Georgia rally marks debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’

EXPLAINER: As Arizona election ‘audit’ ends, new ones begin

Nationalizing her governor run? ‘You bet I am,’ Sanders says

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

Biden: Budget talks hit ‘stalemate,’ $3.5T may take a while

US police departments clamoring for de-escalation training

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

