The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 12:00 AM

US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression

Biden to survey NY and NJ storm damage after deadly flooding

Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady

After unrelenting summer, Biden looks to get agenda on track

Lawmakers: Ida damage shows need for infrastructure upgrades

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

Biden marks Labor Day delivering sandwiches to union members

Blinken and Austin to visit Gulf to address postwar stresses

Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace

