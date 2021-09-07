AP Top Political News at 12:21 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression Biden to survey NY and NJ storm damage after deadly flooding Jill…

US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression Biden to survey NY and NJ storm damage after deadly flooding Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady After unrelenting summer, Biden looks to get agenda on track Lawmakers: Ida damage shows need for infrastructure upgrades Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas Biden marks Labor Day delivering sandwiches to union members Blinken and Austin to visit Gulf to address postwar stresses Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.