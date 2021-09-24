AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

The closer: Biden in familiar role, to unite party on $3.5T Sub snub just one symptom of longtime French unease…

The closer: Biden in familiar role, to unite party on $3.5T Sub snub just one symptom of longtime French unease with US Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow Democrats see tax ‘framework’ to pay for huge $3.5T package Biden has say in whether Trump’s 1/6 records go to Congress Milley: US should explore more military talks with Russia House to vote on abortion rights as Roe is challenged US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions Texas announces audit of 2020 votes after Trump urges review EPA rule sharply limits HFCs, gases used as refrigerants Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.