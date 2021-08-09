CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 6:50 PM

Balanced Fund 16714.41 + .28 + .66 + 10.63

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2463.57 – .10 – 1.03 – .19

Emerging Markets 455.13 + .38 + .68 + 3.42

Equity Income Fund 16706.20 – .18 + .76 + 16.68

GNMA 782.54 – .14 – .38 – .71

General Municipal Debt 1541.44 + .01 – .12 + 3.10

Gold Fund 364.00 – 2.75 – 6.48 – 11.14

High Current Yield 2566.27 – .11 – .30 + 4.22

High Yield Municipal 744.53 + .02 – .05 + 5.90

International Fund 2527.35 + .24 + .74 + 11.52

Science and Technology Fund 5589.44 – .12 + 1.09 + 15.76

Short Investment Grade 391.36 – .04 – .13 + .51

Short Municipal 193.63 – .02 – .03 + .44

US Government 724.91 – 1.03 – 1.68 – 2.35

