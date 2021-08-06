2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16670.72 – .02 + .42 + 10.34

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2476.81 – .26 – .16 + .35

Emerging Markets 453.33 – .70 + 1.15 + 3.01

Equity Income Fund 16736.64 + .48 + .72 + 16.89

GNMA 783.13 – .20 – .19 – .63

General Municipal Debt 1540.74 – .14 – .13 + 3.06

Gold Fund 374.81 – 2.47 – 4.00 – 8.50

High Current Yield 2572.47 + .11 – .04 + 4.47

High Yield Municipal 744.61 – .07 – .01 + 5.91

International Fund 2524.51 – .37 + 1.19 + 11.40

Science and Technology Fund 5593.79 – .24 + 1.15 + 15.85

Short Investment Grade 391.50 – .03 – .08 + .54

Short Municipal 193.62 – .07 – .04 + .43

US Government 725.64 – 1.40 – 1.29 – 2.25

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up