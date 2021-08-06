Balanced Fund 16670.72 – .02 + .42 + 10.34 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2476.81 – .26 – .16 + .35 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16670.72 – .02 + .42 + 10.34

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2476.81 – .26 – .16 + .35

Emerging Markets 453.33 – .70 + 1.15 + 3.01

Equity Income Fund 16736.64 + .48 + .72 + 16.89

GNMA 783.13 – .20 – .19 – .63

General Municipal Debt 1540.74 – .14 – .13 + 3.06

Gold Fund 374.81 – 2.47 – 4.00 – 8.50

High Current Yield 2572.47 + .11 – .04 + 4.47

High Yield Municipal 744.61 – .07 – .01 + 5.91

International Fund 2524.51 – .37 + 1.19 + 11.40

Science and Technology Fund 5593.79 – .24 + 1.15 + 15.85

Short Investment Grade 391.50 – .03 – .08 + .54

Short Municipal 193.62 – .07 – .04 + .43

US Government 725.64 – 1.40 – 1.29 – 2.25

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.