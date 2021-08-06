Balanced Fund 16670.72 – .02 + .42 + 10.34
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2476.81 – .26 – .16 + .35
Emerging Markets 453.33 – .70 + 1.15 + 3.01
Equity Income Fund 16736.64 + .48 + .72 + 16.89
GNMA 783.13 – .20 – .19 – .63
General Municipal Debt 1540.74 – .14 – .13 + 3.06
Gold Fund 374.81 – 2.47 – 4.00 – 8.50
High Current Yield 2572.47 + .11 – .04 + 4.47
High Yield Municipal 744.61 – .07 – .01 + 5.91
International Fund 2524.51 – .37 + 1.19 + 11.40
Science and Technology Fund 5593.79 – .24 + 1.15 + 15.85
Short Investment Grade 391.50 – .03 – .08 + .54
Short Municipal 193.62 – .07 – .04 + .43
US Government 725.64 – 1.40 – 1.29 – 2.25
