Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 7:04 PM

Balanced Fund 16624.27 – .31 + .14 + 10.03

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2489.81 + .39 + .87

Emerging Markets 456.80 + .55 + 1.75 + 3.80

Equity Income Fund 16579.08 – .85 + .15 + 15.79

GNMA 785.21 – .04 + .15 – .37

General Municipal Debt 1542.89 – .01 – .04 + 3.20

Gold Fund 388.87 – .74 + 2.24 – 5.06

High Current Yield 2568.04 – .10 – .12 + 4.29

High Yield Municipal 744.92 – .02 + 5.96

International Fund 2524.75 + .04 + 1.37 + 11.41

Science and Technology Fund 5563.56 + .33 + .15 + 15.22

Short Investment Grade 391.85 – .01 + .04 + .63

Short Municipal 193.70 – .02 – .01 + .47

US Government 737.39 + .30 – .66

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

