Balanced Fund 16624.27 – .31 + .14 + 10.03
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2489.81 + .39 + .87
Emerging Markets 456.80 + .55 + 1.75 + 3.80
Equity Income Fund 16579.08 – .85 + .15 + 15.79
GNMA 785.21 – .04 + .15 – .37
General Municipal Debt 1542.89 – .01 – .04 + 3.20
Gold Fund 388.87 – .74 + 2.24 – 5.06
High Current Yield 2568.04 – .10 – .12 + 4.29
High Yield Municipal 744.92 – .02 + 5.96
International Fund 2524.75 + .04 + 1.37 + 11.41
Science and Technology Fund 5563.56 + .33 + .15 + 15.22
Short Investment Grade 391.85 – .01 + .04 + .63
Short Municipal 193.70 – .02 – .01 + .47
US Government 737.39 + .30 – .66
-0-
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.