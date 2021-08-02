2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
AP Top Political News at 1:46 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump’s kingmaker status faces test in Ohio special election

Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors

It’s in – and big: Senators produce $1T infrastructure bill

Breakneck pace of crises keeps National Guard away from home

Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban

Families urge using new DNA tech to ID Pearl Harbor unknowns

Fauci: More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise

Biden’s infrastructure win overshadowed by new virus surge

‘Botched’: Arizona GOP’s ballot count ends, troubles persist

Tenants prepare for unknown as eviction moratorium ends

