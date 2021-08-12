CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Census data kicks off effort to reshape US House districts

Republicans take to mask wars as virus surges in red states

US keeping distance as Afghan forces face Taliban rout

Biden’s complicated new task: keeping Democrats together

Top Dem sees tough pathway for $3.5T social, climate plans

Senate panel interviews former US attorney in Trump probe

Dems renew push on elections bill that GOP vows to block

Judge rules Dominion case can proceed against Trump allies

NAACP: Justice must probe arrest threats against Texas Dems

Senate Democrats unfazed by GOP police funding proposal

