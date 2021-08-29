CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden in the ‘loneliest job,’ a presidency driven by crisis

Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

Marchers across US call on Congress to bolster voting rights

Experts warn of dangers from breach of voter system software

Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms

Harris holds steady on Southeast Asia trip as crises loom

COVID vaccination site opens at Dulles for arriving Afghans

‘We can’t do enough’: Lawmakers flooded by evacuation pleas

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up