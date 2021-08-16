CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
AP Top Political News at 4:43 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision

US official: Top commander talks with Taliban on evacuation

‘Game over’: Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans

Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October

Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates’ budget rebellion

Sen. Tom Cotton: Laxalt key to GOP flipping the U.S. Senate

Election officials face complex challenges looking to 2022

US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

Misinformation at public forums vexes local boards, big tech

