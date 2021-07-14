Coronavirus News: Washington Monument reopens | Olivia Rodrigo encourages vaccination | Will we need booster shots? | How many vaccinated in DMV?
The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 6:55 PM

Balanced Fund 16525.26 + .08 + .06 + 9.37

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2460.90 + .47 – .34 – .30

Emerging Markets 468.16 + .12 + .09 + 6.38

Equity Income Fund 16518.57 + .02 + .19 + 15.37

GNMA 782.96 + .05 – .13 – .66

General Municipal Debt 1541.89 – .01 + .27 + 3.13

Gold Fund 389.42 + 1.25 + .25 – 4.93

High Current Yield 2573.79 – .06 – .13 + 4.52

High Yield Municipal 743.52 + .03 + .35 + 5.76

International Fund 2501.41 + .23 + .45 + 10.38

Science and Technology Fund 5473.30 – .74 – .83 + 13.35

Short Investment Grade 391.43 + .07 – .01 + .53

Short Municipal 193.59 + .01 + .06 + .42

US Government 730.65 + .29 – .22 – 1.57

