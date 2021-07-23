Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pelosi says ‘deadly serious’ Jan. 6 probe to go without GOP

GOP’s vaccine push comes with strong words, few actions

Kaseya gets master decryption key after July 4 global attack

House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends

Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges

US launched several airstrikes in support of Afghan forces

Capitol Police have new chief after Jan. 6 insurrection

US imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh

Investigators question warden at California women’s prison

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

VA restores official time to health care workforce, agrees to a reset with AFGE

Warner says ‘time is now’ for cyber incident reporting legislation

State Dept. staffing surge won’t address passport backlog ‘overnight,’ union warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up