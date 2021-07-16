Child tax credit starts hitting US families’ bank accounts Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements Trump opines on…

Child tax credit starts hitting US families’ bank accounts

Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements

Trump opines on coup while rejecting fears about his actions

Once rivals, Biden and Sanders are now partners in power

The long, ‘surreal’ days of the runaway Texas legislators

Top Senate Dem sets infrastructure vote, pressures lawmakers

Pacific Rim leaders discuss economic way out of pandemic

Retired investigator: Biden nominee stonewalled 1989 probe

Biden: US will protect Haiti embassy, won’t send troops

Garland lets immigration judges put off deportation cases

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.