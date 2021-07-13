Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In long-awaited speech, Biden to decry voting restrictions

Democrats eye immigration action in budget, but outlook hazy

Are Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, criminal charges say no

Notable sedition, treason cases in American history

Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

Afghan vet: ‘What have we ended up with at the end of it?’

Biden calls ‘remarkable’ Cuba protests a ‘call for freedom’

Left-leaning groups pressure Schumer to act on voting bill

Democrats push $3.7B bill to secure Capitol; GOP offers less

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Report raises questions about commanders' ability to handle legal decisions

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

USPS, DoJ attorneys ask court to throw out delivery vehicle bid protest

CISA piloting mobile security tools under shared services program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up