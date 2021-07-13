AP Top Political News at 12:25 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

In long-awaited speech, Biden to decry voting restrictions Democrats eye immigration action in budget, but outlook hazy Are Jan. 6…

In long-awaited speech, Biden to decry voting restrictions Democrats eye immigration action in budget, but outlook hazy Are Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, criminal charges say no Notable sedition, treason cases in American history Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T Afghan vet: ‘What have we ended up with at the end of it?’ Biden calls ‘remarkable’ Cuba protests a ‘call for freedom’ Left-leaning groups pressure Schumer to act on voting bill Democrats push $3.7B bill to secure Capitol; GOP offers less Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.