AP Top Political News at 12:30 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill Biden says getting vaccinated ‘gigantically important’ Pelosi bars Trump allies from…

Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill Biden says getting vaccinated ‘gigantically important’ Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe; GOP vows boycott Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again AP FACT CHECK: Biden goes too far in assurances on vaccines Gen. Milley says Taliban appear to have ‘strategic momentum’ Rare ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases are causing alarm, confusion Ukraine’s president finally gets date for White House visit Dems hit McConnell, who says GOP won’t back debt limit boost Unvaccinated staff eyed in rising nursing home cases, deaths Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.