What to Do if Your TEACH Grant Becomes a Loan

The federal Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education grant, or TEACH grant, can be a great way for prospective teachers to fund part of the cost of college, but it comes with a few strings attached. Unlike other federal grants, you must complete a teaching service obligation and certify your progress annually or the TEACH grant will turn into a loan.

The best kind of money for college is “free money,” perhaps better described as money you don’t have to repay. This is why taking advantage of scholarships and grants is usually a great way to fund your education and save on college costs. These resources can be used to decrease the amount you will have to pay using savings or student loans.

However, you should carefully read and understand the terms and conditions of any award you accept to pay for college, and the TEACH grant is a great example of why that’s important. Here is information about the TEACH grant and advice about what you can do if you have one that becomes a loan.

The TEACH Grant Program

Congress authorized the TEACH grant program in 2007, and individuals who are studying to begin a career in teaching are eligible to receive grants in exchange for meeting certain qualifications both during and after school. Submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, is the first step in applying for a TEACH grant.

The federal government awards TEACH grants in exchange for a service agreement that requires recipients to work as a highly qualified teacher in a high-need field at an elementary or secondary school or qualified educational service agency in a low-income area.

The work commitment is for at least four full academic years within eight years of finishing or leaving the course of study for which the grant was received. Examples of high-need fields, as defined by the U.S. Department of Education, are English language acquisition, math, reading, science and special education.

If a recipient fails to meet all the work and certification requirements and other conditions of the TEACH grant, it will be converted into a federal direct unsubsidized student loan that must be paid back in full with interest.

The grant, which must be applied for each year, provides a maximum of $4,000 annually for a bachelor’s or master’s degree. But due to the federal Budget Control Act of 2011, also known as the sequester law, TEACH grants disbursed on or after Oct. 1, 2020, and before Oct. 1, 2021, must be reduced by 5.7% from the award amount that the student would otherwise have received. For example, the maximum award of $4,000 reduced by 5.7%, which is $228, would result in an actual award of $3,772.

Grant recipients must be enrolled in a qualifying undergraduate, graduate or postbaccalaureate program at a school that participates in the TEACH grant program and must satisfy certain academic achievement requirements. They also must sign a TEACH Grant Agreement to Serve, which outlines all the terms and conditions such as the annual certification process.

The service obligation can be temporarily suspended in some cases, such as if your state requires you to obtain a teaching license or certification to teach in that state’s elementary or secondary schools; if you have a condition that qualifies you for leave under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, commonly known as FMLA; or a qualifying case where you are ordered to active duty military status.

Grant recipients must submit documentation showing they have completed a year of qualifying teaching service — or their intent to satisfy the requirement — to the Department of Education by Oct. 31 each year. There’s also an initial certification required within 120 days of graduating or leaving school. Failure to complete a certification can result in the grant being converted to a loan.

How a TEACH Grant Can Become a Loan

The conversion of a TEACH grant into a direct unsubsidized loan can happen for a number of reasons, such as if the recipient fails to meet the work requirements; misses an annual certification of qualifying employment; or fails to provide timely notification that he or she has begun qualifying teaching service, intends to do so or qualifies for a temporary suspension of completing it.

When a TEACH grant becomes a loan, the recipient owes the full amount disbursed, as well as any interest that would have accrued from the date the grant was paid out.

Unfortunately, it is common for a TEACH grant to be converted into a loan. Per the Office of Management and Budget, the majority of these grants — 66% — are turned into loans. Small paperwork issues, such as grant recipients submitting the annual certification of their teaching status one day late, are what often triggered the conversions.

What to Do if Your TEACH Grant Is Converted

If the Education Department contacts you and says you are eligible to request reconsideration, you could get the loan converted back to grants if you can demonstrate that either you completed the required four years of qualified service during the eight-year service obligation period or you intend to and will be able to do so.

You can still request a reconsideration even if the Education Department doesn’t contact you — for example, if you were on track but missed the annual certification requirement or made an error. Whatever the reason, you must show that either you met or will be able to meet the service requirement within the required time frame.

To request a reconsideration, contact FedLoan Servicing, the TEACH grant servicer, by phone at 855-499-9543 or by email at TEACHgrantconversions@myfedloan.org. Be ready to answer questions and provide information as needed for the company to determine your eligibility status.

If you fail to win reconsideration and therefore can’t get the loan reconverted back to a TEACH grant, be sure to read and understand all the terms and conditions of your new loan. Fortunately, it is eligible for all the benefits and borrower protections of the federal student loan program, including the ability to lower your monthly payment if needed and to place your loans in deferment if you cannot make a payment.

At the same time, however, there are consequences if you miss loan payments and fall into delinquency or default.

If your TEACH grant hasn’t been converted into a loan but you have questions about the annual certification date, contact FedLoan Servicing at 800-699-2908.

