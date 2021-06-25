CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 6:47 PM

Balanced Fund 16405.42 + .17 + 1.50 + 8.58

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2428.89 – .24 – .69 – 1.60

Emerging Markets 480.56 + .72 + 2.28 + 9.20

Equity Income Fund 16436.24 + .59 + 2.85 + 14.79

GNMA 782.55 – .05 – .04 – .71

General Municipal Debt 1528.55 – .01 – .13 + 2.24

Gold Fund 388.22 + .06 + .57 – 5.22

High Current Yield 2560.90 + .06 + .43 + 4.00

High Yield Municipal 736.41 + .05 + .03 + 4.74

International Fund 2516.61 + .32 + 2.04 + 11.05

Science and Technology Fund 5460.93 + 2.77 + 13.10

Short Investment Grade 390.88 + .01 + .03 + .38

Short Municipal 193.23 – .03 – .06 + .23

US Government 720.65 – .67 – .94 – 2.92

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

