Balanced Fund 16405.42 + .17 + 1.50 + 8.58

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2428.89 – .24 – .69 – 1.60

Emerging Markets 480.56 + .72 + 2.28 + 9.20

Equity Income Fund 16436.24 + .59 + 2.85 + 14.79

GNMA 782.55 – .05 – .04 – .71

General Municipal Debt 1528.55 – .01 – .13 + 2.24

Gold Fund 388.22 + .06 + .57 – 5.22

High Current Yield 2560.90 + .06 + .43 + 4.00

High Yield Municipal 736.41 + .05 + .03 + 4.74

International Fund 2516.61 + .32 + 2.04 + 11.05

Science and Technology Fund 5460.93 + 2.77 + 13.10

Short Investment Grade 390.88 + .01 + .03 + .38

Short Municipal 193.23 – .03 – .06 + .23

US Government 720.65 – .67 – .94 – 2.92

