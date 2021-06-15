FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16398.93 – .06 + .15 + 8.54

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2419.32 – .21 + .11 – 1.98

Emerging Markets 477.91 – .70 + .03 + 8.60

Equity Income Fund 16537.84 + .05 – .22 + 15.50

GNMA 783.58 – .08 – .08 – .58

General Municipal Debt 1534.27 – .08 + .28 + 2.62

Gold Fund 420.54 – 1.57 – 1.14 + 2.67

High Current Yield 2557.39 + .09 + .40 + 3.86

High Yield Municipal 736.55 – .08 + .34 + 4.76

International Fund 2538.50 + .07 + .42 + 12.02

Science and Technology Fund 5351.28 – .37 + 1.94 + 10.82

Short Investment Grade 391.45 + .01 + .02 + .53

Short Municipal 193.47 – .03 + .03 + .36

US Government 731.77 + .87 + 1.03 – 1.42

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up