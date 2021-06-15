Balanced Fund 16398.93 – .06 + .15 + 8.54 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2419.32 – .21 + .11 – 1.98 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16398.93 – .06 + .15 + 8.54

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2419.32 – .21 + .11 – 1.98

Emerging Markets 477.91 – .70 + .03 + 8.60

Equity Income Fund 16537.84 + .05 – .22 + 15.50

GNMA 783.58 – .08 – .08 – .58

General Municipal Debt 1534.27 – .08 + .28 + 2.62

Gold Fund 420.54 – 1.57 – 1.14 + 2.67

High Current Yield 2557.39 + .09 + .40 + 3.86

High Yield Municipal 736.55 – .08 + .34 + 4.76

International Fund 2538.50 + .07 + .42 + 12.02

Science and Technology Fund 5351.28 – .37 + 1.94 + 10.82

Short Investment Grade 391.45 + .01 + .02 + .53

Short Municipal 193.47 – .03 + .03 + .36

US Government 731.77 + .87 + 1.03 – 1.42

-0-

