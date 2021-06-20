AP Top Political News at 8:39 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

New leaders, new era: US-Israel relations reach crossroads Judge to hear motions to toss Georgia ballot review case Russia’s ambassador,…

New leaders, new era: US-Israel relations reach crossroads Judge to hear motions to toss Georgia ballot review case Russia’s ambassador, recalled over spat, returns to US Hit by a ransomware attack? Your payment may be deductible Bidens’ older dog, Champ, has died; German shepherd was 13 Democrats see springboard for health care in high court win VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets Voting debate roils Washington but leaves many voters cold AP FACT CHECK: Putin’s twisted tale on rival; Biden GOP jab Trump cowboy seeks 2nd act in politics after Capitol breach Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.