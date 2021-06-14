AP Top Political News at 10:19 p.m. EDT

JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 12:00 AM

US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers

Biden rallies NATO support ahead of confrontation with Putin

After Senate review, questions persist about Jan. 6 attack

Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison

Hundreds protest Manchin’s opposition to voting law overhaul

News executives protest Trump-era probe with Garland

Justice Department to tighten rules on seizing Congress data

Senate votes to confirm Biden pick for DC appeals court

Rep. Greene apologizes for comparing safety masks, Holocaust

Biden, unlike predecessors, has maintained Putin skepticism

