AP Top Political News at 10:19 p.m. EDT

US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
Biden rallies NATO support ahead of confrontation with Putin
After Senate review, questions persist about Jan. 6 attack
Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison
Hundreds protest Manchin’s opposition to voting law overhaul
News executives protest Trump-era probe with Garland
Justice Department to tighten rules on seizing Congress data
Senate votes to confirm Biden pick for DC appeals court
Rep. Greene apologizes for comparing safety masks, Holocaust
Biden, unlike predecessors, has maintained Putin skepticism
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.