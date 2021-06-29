‘It definitely feels early’: GOP’s long race to 2024 begins
Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
Biden tells Israel president he won’t tolerate nuclear Iran
Senators to watch as Dems debate changing filibuster rules
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
Judge dismisses gov’t antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
Supreme Court revives St. Louis police in-custody death case
House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.