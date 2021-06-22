CORONAVIRUS: Md., Va. celebrate milestones | Biden outlines vaccine plan | MARC Train to resume full service in August | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic

Iran’s election unsettles Biden’s hope for a nuclear deal

GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown

Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

Biden and Congress face a summer grind to create legislation

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal

Ransomware gangs get paid off as officials struggle for fix

Biden White House launches public push for child tax credit

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

New Pentagon strategy for overseas cloud appears to back away from JEDI vision

Five Army bases account for one-third of female soldier assaults

DeRusha’s top priorities: FISMA modernization, cyber EO deadlines

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up