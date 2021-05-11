Balanced Fund 16102.79 – .62 + .02 + 6.58 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2381.68 – .61 – .72 – 3.51 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16102.79 – .62 + .02 + 6.58

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2381.68 – .61 – .72 – 3.51

Emerging Markets 459.66 – .49 – .01 + 4.45

Equity Income Fund 16375.18 – 1.20 + .54 + 14.37

GNMA 783.26 – .22 – .44 – .62

General Municipal Debt 1517.43 – .02 + .19 + 1.50

Gold Fund 416.13 + .21 + 5.34 + 1.59

High Current Yield 2530.05 – .18 + .11 + 2.75

High Yield Municipal 725.13 – .02 + .28 + 3.14

International Fund 2431.24 – 1.26 + 1.05 + 7.28

Science and Technology Fund 5041.63 + .58 – 1.65 + 4.41

Short Investment Grade 390.71 – .03 + .03 + .34

Short Municipal 193.19 – .03 + .21

US Government 718.69 – .42 – .57 – 3.18

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.