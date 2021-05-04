Balanced Fund 16119.78 – .24 – .11 + 6.69 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2386.06 – .36 – .13 – 3.33 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16119.78 – .24 – .11 + 6.69

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2386.06 – .36 – .13 – 3.33

Emerging Markets 461.47 – .36 – 1.76 + 4.86

Equity Income Fund 16272.71 – .06 + .98 + 13.65

GNMA 786.26 – .10 + .09 – .24

General Municipal Debt 1514.66 + .07 – .08 + 1.31

Gold Fund 393.81 – 1.38 – .32 – 3.86

High Current Yield 2522.87 – .26 – .05 + 2.46

High Yield Municipal 723.33 + .12 + .07 + 2.88

International Fund 2413.50 – 1.04 – 1.35 + 6.50

Science and Technology Fund 5173.08 – 1.25 – 4.19 + 7.13

Short Investment Grade 390.60 + .09 + .31

Short Municipal 193.18 – .06 + .21

US Government 722.79 + .10 + .24 – 2.63

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.