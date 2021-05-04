CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16119.78 – .24 – .11 + 6.69

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2386.06 – .36 – .13 – 3.33

Emerging Markets 461.47 – .36 – 1.76 + 4.86

Equity Income Fund 16272.71 – .06 + .98 + 13.65

GNMA 786.26 – .10 + .09 – .24

General Municipal Debt 1514.66 + .07 – .08 + 1.31

Gold Fund 393.81 – 1.38 – .32 – 3.86

High Current Yield 2522.87 – .26 – .05 + 2.46

High Yield Municipal 723.33 + .12 + .07 + 2.88

International Fund 2413.50 – 1.04 – 1.35 + 6.50

Science and Technology Fund 5173.08 – 1.25 – 4.19 + 7.13

Short Investment Grade 390.60 + .09 + .31

Short Municipal 193.18 – .06 + .21

US Government 722.79 + .10 + .24 – 2.63

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Federal retirement still up over 2020, processing times remain lengthy

DoD strengthens its emphasis on data, gives CDO new responsibilities

More schools will offer continuing education to federal employees at lower price

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up